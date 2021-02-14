Leake Academy Rebels Win Advance to State 4A Tournament

The Leake Academy Rebels were back in action tonight at the North 4A tournament series in Greenwood playing in the consolation game with the Bayou Academy Colts from Cleveland. The LA Rebels would come away with a 16 point victory, 69-53 and as the number three seed from the North going into the State 4A tournament series next week at Hillcrest Academy. The Rebels were leading by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and were leading the game by 6 points at halftime, 34-28. In the second half, both teams battled hard to secure the number 3 position in the tournament but the Leake Academy Rebels would own the final quarter to win the game by an impressive 16 points, 69-53. The Rebels Whitt Welch was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 19 points in the game. The Leake Academy now advance to the State 4A tournament at Hillcrest Academy next week. Game times will be announced later when they become available.