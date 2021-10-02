Leake Academy Rebels Win Homecoming 27-7

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home tonight hosting the Bruins of Madison St., Joe and came away with a 27-7 victory improving their overall season record to 6-1 and 3-0 in 5A District 2 of the MAIS. The Bruins only score came early in the first quarter on an 80 yard second play run on their opening drive but that would end the scoring for the Bruins. The Rebels were up 13-7 at halftime and then scored one touchdown in the third and another touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the homecoming contest 27-7. Cole Arthur and Riley Myers were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels will host the Patriots of East Rankin Academy in Madden. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.