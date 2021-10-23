Leake Academy Rebels Win Second Consecutive MAIS 5A District 2 Title

The Leake Academy Rebels played their final regular season game tonight in Meridian against district foe the Lamar High School Raiders and came away with a 37-14 victory and their 2nd consecutive 5a district 2 championship. The Rebels finish the regular season 9-1 overall and 5-0 in in the district. The Rebels had tonight’s game well in hand by halftime, leading 27-7 and added a field goal and touchdown in the second half to seal the victory. Levi Brown and Jackson Freeny were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels now advance to the 5A playoffs with home field advantage and a bye in round one next Friday. Our next Leake Academy broadcast will be two weeks from tonight with the opponent not yet determined. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm, November 5th in Madden with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.