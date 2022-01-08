Leake Academy Split Doubleheader Basketball with Simpson Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were at home tonight hosting Simpson Academy from Mendenhall. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels improved to 5-0 in the district and 22-2 overall on their season winning by 35 points, 82-47 playing the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels were up by 20 points at halftime, 51-31 and sailed to a 35 point victory in the second half.

In the Men’s game, the Cougars came away with a 34 point victory, 66-32. The Cougars maintained the lead throughout the game, leading by 40 points at halftime, 46-6 and winning the contest by 34 points.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball will be next Tuesday at 6:00pm when the Rebels host Park Place at Madden.