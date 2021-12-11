Leake Academy Splits Doubleheader with Jackson Prep

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were at home in Madden today playing the Jackson Prep teams. The Lady Rebels were first on the hardwood playing the Jackson Prep Lady Patriots. The Lady Rebels entered the game 14-1 on their season while the Lady Patriots entered 15-0. The Lady Rebels moved out to an early lead and built on that lead every quarter winning the contest by the final score of 61-37. The Lady Rebels were up by 10 point at halftime, 27-17 and were up by 24 points when the horn sounded to end the game, 61-37.

The Rebels and Patriots were next up but the Rebels found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard as the Patriots took an early lead and built on that lead. The Patriots were up by 12 points at halftime, 29-17 and won the contest by 16 points, 61-45. With today’s loss the Rebels fall to 4-6 on the season while the Patriots improve to 11-2.

The Leake Academy Basketball teams will have one more doubleheader before the holidays traveling to East Rankin Academy next Friday night. Cruisin 98 will bring you that game with the girls game getting underway at 6:00pm followed by the Boys game.