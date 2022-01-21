Leake Academy Splits doubleheader with Park Place Christian

The Leake Academy Rebels basketball teams were back in action tonight in Madden hosting the Crusaders of Park Place Christian. The Lady Rebels played in game one and had no problem adding another win to their season record. The Lady Rebels were up by 37 points at halftime 43-6. In the second half of the game, played with a running clock most of the Lady Rebels roster had playing time in the game as the first half players were done for the night. The Lady Rebels won the game by the final score of 68-21 a 47 point victory.

The Rebels and Crusaders Men were next on the hardwood and the outcome of the game was much different for the Rebels than the Lady Rebels. At the end of the opening half of the contest, the Rebels were down by 28 points to the Crusaders, 43-15. The Rebels were able to double the first half points in the third quarter but still trailed the Crusaders by 38 points, 69-31 going into the final quarter of the game. When the final horn sounded the Crusaders came away with a 33 point victory, 73-40.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be tomorrow night at 6:00pm when the Rebels teams will host Winston Academy.