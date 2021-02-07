Leake Academy Teams Finish District Play in Louisville

The Leake Academy Basketball teams completed district 2-4A tournament play at Winston Academy today. The Lady Rebels won the district 2 Championship with a 59-37 victory over the Lamar Lady Raiders. The Lady Rebels enjoyed a lead throughout the game and were up by 19 points at halftime, 32-13 and continued to outpace the Lady Raiders in the second half winning the game by 22 points, 59-37. The Lady Rebels now advance as the number one seed in the North 4A tournament next week in Greenwood. Miriam Prince was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels faced the #1 seed Starkville Volunteers and would fall by 16 points, 56-40. The game remained very close throughout the first quarter with the Vols leading by 2 points at the horn, 11-9. The Starkville Volunteers increased their lead in the second quarter to 12 points, 27-15. In the second half, the Rebels cut the lead back to 8 points early in the third quarter but then the Vols pulled back ahead and were up by 13 points going into the final quarter, 42-29. At the final horn, the Volunteers came away with the win and District 2 Championship. The Leake Academy Rebels finish as the number 2 seed from district two and advance to play in the North 4A Tournament. Clay Kemp was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Cruisin 98 will broadcast the Leake Academy North 4A games next week. Game days and times to be announced when they become available.