Leake Academy Wins Big in Madden

The Leake Academy Rebels played host to the Yellow Jackets of Union High School tonight on Thaggard Field in Madden and came away with a 48-13 victory in the first ever match up for the two teams. The Rebels were up 13-6 after the first quarter and increased that lead to 34-13 at the horn to end the first half. In the second half, the Rebels scored one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter while shutting out the Yellow Jackets in the second half to win the contest 48-13. Joseph Scott and Rhett Atkinson were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week, the Rebels travel to Mendenhall to play the Cougars of Simpson Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.