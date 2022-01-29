Home » Leake » Leake Academy Wins Doubleheader at Lamar School

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Meridian tonight to play Lamar School in the final regular season MAIS 5A District 2 basketball games. The Lady Rebels entered tonight’s game 26-2 overall and 9-0 in the district while the Lady Raiders entered 13-10 overall. The Lady Rebels quickly moved out to a 12 point lead in the opening quarter and were up by 17 points at halftime, 33-16. The lady Rebels had an explosive 3rd quarter extending their lead to 30 point over Lamar, 56-26. The final quarter was played with a running clock and all the LA Girls had a turn on the hardwood. The Lady Rebels won the game by 34 points, 65-31, finishing the season 10-0 and moving to the District 2 tournament next week at Winston Academy.

Next on the hardwood, the Leake Academy Rebels and Lamar Raiders. The Rebels were up by 2 points after the opening quarter, 13-11 but moved out to a 10 point lead by halftime, 31-21. In the second half, the Raiders cut deep into the Rebels lead early in the 3rd quarter but the Rebels were up by 5 points going into the final quarter, 45-40. As the horn sounded to end the game the Leake Academy came  away with a 7 point victory, 63-56. The Rebels now advance to the District 2 tournament at Winston Academy next week as the number three seed.

 

