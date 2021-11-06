Rebels Win Big in MAIS 5A Quarter Finals

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home on Thaggard Field in Madden playing the Mustangs of Pillow Academy from Greenwood in the quarter final matchup of the MAIS 5A playoffs. The Rebels won the game by the final score of 49-14 and advance to the semi final round next Friday night in Madden. The Rebels had a commanding 42-0 lead in the game at halftime which allowed the second half to be played with a running clock and also allowed playing time for most of the Leake Academy roster. The Rebels added one additional 3rd quarter touchdown while Pillow Academy scored once in the 3rd quarter and again in the final quarter of the game giving the Rebels the 49-14 win. Rope Lovern and Cannon Parks were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Cruisin 98 will have audio coverage of the semi final game next week beginning with the pregame show at 6:15pm.