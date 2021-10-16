Rebels Win Defeat Patriots 35-28

The MAIS number 1 ranked 5A Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Columbus tonight to play the number 2 ranked 5A Patriots of Heritage Academy and came away with a 35-28 victory. The Rebels were up by 1 point at halftime 14-13 but trailed the Patriots by 7 points, 28-21 going into the fourth quarter. The Rebels would score two touchdowns in the final quarter to win the contest by 7 points, 35-28. Rhett Atkinson and Nick Gomillion were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week Leake Academy will travel to Meridian to play the Lamar High School Raiders. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.