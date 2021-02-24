The 18th Annual Warrior Golf Classic Returns!

After a 2 year absence because of Covid-19 and weather, the 18th Annual East Central Community College Warrior classic returns Friday April 14th. The event will be a 4 person scramble on the Azaleas course at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club Proceeds from the event will benefit the Warrior student scholarship fund and online registration is now open! For more info call Maria McLeod at 601-635-6303 or visit cruisin98news.com. Tournament Sponsored by the East Central Community College Alumni Association.

For information on ECCC Golf which is reinstated for the fall of 2021 visit their website by clicking here.