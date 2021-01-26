Warriors fall to Pearl River in Basketball 108-63

The East Central Community College Warriors were on their home court tonight to play the Pearl River Wildcats who entered the season ranked number 5 in the nation. The Warriors had a slow start in the game and Pearl River quickly jumped out to big advantage early in the first half. At halftime, the Wildcats were up by 35 points 53-18. It would be more of the same in the second half despite an improved scoring by the Warriors. When the final horn sounded, the Wildcats came away with a 45 point victory over the Warriors, 108-63.

Our next broadcast and video stream of East Central Community College basketball is currently set for Monday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will be at home to play the Ladies of Jones College.