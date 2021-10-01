Warriors Win Defeat Wildcats 17-14

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home at Bailey Stadium in Decatur tonight hosting the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College in South Division football and came away with their second victory of the season and improve to 2-0 in the South Division. The Warriors trailed the Wildcats 7-0 after the opening quarter but by halftime were leading the game 14-7. It was a scoreless third quarter for both teams but an exciting final quarter. The Wildcats scored a touchdown to tie the game early in the quarter, 14-14, but with only 7 seconds to go in the game the Warriors scored a field goal to win the game 17-14. Next week the Warriors will travel to Gulf Coast Community College to face the powerful Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm. Join us on Cruisin 98 at 6:30pm for the pregame show.