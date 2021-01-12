BMO in the MO’rning – Happy Birthday Ricky Van Shelton

Born on this day in 1952 in Danville, Virginia, was Ricky Van Shelton, country music artist who between 1986 and 2006, charted more than twenty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including ten #1: “Somebody Lied”, “Life Turned Her That Way”, ‘Don’t We All Have the Right”, “I’ll Leave This World Loving You”, “From a Jack to a King” (a cover of the Ned Miller hit), “Living Proof”, “I’ve Cried My Last Tear for You”, “Rockin’ Years” (a duet with Dolly Parton), “I Am a Simple Man”, and “Keep It Between the Lines”. #RickyVanShelton #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967

