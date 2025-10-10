Big Deals!
Wendy Ellis from Redbird Farms on with B-MO in the Morning!

(Brian Montgomery) Wendy Ellis joined B-MO in the Morning to share exciting updates from Red Bird Farm, including the debut of a nine-hole mini golf course and expanded seasonal attractions. The farm, which began as a Christmas tree venture in 2020, now offers year-round activities like weddings, field trips, and festivals, with permanent installations that transform with each season. Weekend hours are Saturdays from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM, with admission priced at $14. Upcoming holiday events include Pancakes with Santa on December 6 and Light Up the Night on December 13–14, featuring hayrides and Christmas carols. For more information, visitors can call 601-562-9545, check Facebook, or visit the farm’s website. Listen to entire interview below>

