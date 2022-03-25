A fugitive cow and accidents with injuries in Neshoba

12:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a disturbance with loud music on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

12:17 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injures on Hwy. 15 S. near County Road 432.

1:59 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to check out a reported prowler on County Road 743.

3:05 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were alerted to a livestock hazard on Pecan Avenue near Memorial Highway for a black cow in the road.

4:07 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a report of a cow in the road bear Burnside Park.

5:32 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the report of a fire alarm activation at Lowe’s on Central Drive.

7:23 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies received a call about suspicious activity at an abandoned house on County Road 325.

10:23 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were again dispatched for the report of a cow in the road neat Burnside Park on Hwy. 15.

12:10 pm. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on County Road 535 and Hwy. 486.

10:04 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were dispatched to the report of a disturbance with possible weapons on County Road 737.

There was no report on if the cow was ever apprehended.