Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

MATTHEW WAYLON HARRIS, 27, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $300, $800, $60.

LESLIE HENDERSON III, 45, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $1,500, $300.

NATHANIEL HENRY, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RYAN DILLON HOLMES, 24, of Hattiesburg, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

TEVIN JOHNSON, 26, of Lena, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

LAQUITA LYNN LONG, 49, of Little Rock, MS, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault. Bond $600.

JABORIS MATTHEW, 16, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

STEPHEN MCCUNE, 49, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

DANIEL MCMILLAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAKEISHA S MCWILLIAMS, 34, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

TAMMY RENE MILLER, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

WILLIAM H MORRIS, 18, of Butler, AL, Disorderly Conduct, False ID, Possession of Alcohol < 21, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800, $500.