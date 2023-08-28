All “Dolled UP” and Somewhere Memorable to Go! (Photos)

(Brian Montgomery) They began lining up early this morning. Coming in from all over Mississippi, Michigan, Louisiana, Kansas, California, Tennessee, and from around the world. All different, yet unified in their love for the icon that brought them all together…. Dolly Parton and the chance to see her thanks to Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. We arrived at 9am and found Johnny and Melissa the first in line, who came in from Canada, and just outside of Detroit, waiting with an infectious enthusiasm and energy that continued to grow as the line of behind them did. A line that from where we were broadcasting from, seemed to stretch almost as far as the distance the people in it had traveled.

They came dressed to the nines, they dressed comfortably, they came dressed in some memorable costumes in honor of the icon who brought them all together. It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that they and we all will never forget, made possible by Dolly Parton, and Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music.