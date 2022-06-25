An Tractor Accident With Injuries and a Pair of Suspicious People in Neshoba

HomeLocalAn Tractor Accident With Injuries and a Pair of Suspicious People in Neshoba

Friday, 6/25/22

 

10:43 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a single-vehicle accident with the vehicle blocking the road on Road 232.

4:44 p.m. Neshoba Deputies and Emergency personnel responded to a tractor accident with a male trapped in the vehicle on Road 1507.

5:05 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person loitering near an abandoned store on Hwy. 19 S.

5:53 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm on Road 505.

7:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Police were alerted to a reckless driver headed into Philadelphia on Hwy. 16 W.

8:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence after a call stating three was an unknown male at the back door and they were inside with a weapon.

 

 

 

 

