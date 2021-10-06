AUDIO: Mississippi State Fair Officials Have BIG Things In Store For You

BMO in the MO’rning – I had the chance to attend last nights Media Night for this year’s Mississippi State Fair. Plus I had the chance to tour the fairgrounds, see first hand some of what’s in store for fair goers this year and speak to Mississippi State Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson as well as the Director of the Fairgrounds Michael Lasseter.

I mentioned to Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson that he was polarizing, genuine and who’s passion and energy for the state of Mississippi and it’s agriculture could outshine the sun. He’s always remembered who I am and even with all he has on his plate, makes time for me at these events. The swagger he possesses is comparable to only that of the legendary John Wayne in my opinion and is why I have and will always refer to him as “The Duke.” We spoke on a few topics last night and the audio is below.

Equally as passionate about this time of year is the Director of the Fairgrounds Michael Lasseter, who’s commitment to providing Mississippi residents a safe, family friendly environment and world class entertainment is apparent when you have the chance to talk with him.

From those FREE world famous biscuits, to the world class entertainment and that “Midway Mile”, there is truly something for children of all ages! See ya’ll at the fair! – Brian “B-MO” Montgomery

Commissioner Gipson on why State Fair time is always one his favorite times of the year.

This being my first State Fair and hearing so much about the biscuits, I asked if he truly thought they were the best he’d ever had?

Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter on the changes in store this year at the 2021 State Fair.

The entertainment line up this year truly has something for everyone…

Stay up to date with the daily line up of events right here with B-MO in the MO’rning weekday mornings on Mississippi’s Superstar Country, Kicks 96, kicks96news.com or at the Mississippi State Fair official website by clicking here.