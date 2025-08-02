B-MO in the MO’rning – Cabin Conversations #132: The Neshoba County Fair

Last Time: “Dandy” Don Meredith, a former Dallas Cowboy Quarterback and announcer for Monday Night Football used to sing “Turn out the lights, the party’s over” and as I submit this, is there truly a better song to wrap up the festivities at the Neshoba County Fair? Got to do some some “front porch sittin"” and have some “Cabin Conversations” with some incredible people I found on Tik Tok and were sweet enough to message me while we were “On the Air” at the Neshoba County Fair. Wendy Sistrunk, Lauren and Quinton Davis visited with Ashlee and I and discussed everything from meal prep for Mississippi’s Giant House Party to Air Tagging the littles ones, so they don’t get lost.

Catch the Two-Part conversations in our archives. To hear part, one click here! To hear part two click here! Plus, there’s bonus content in our Last Time Podcast located one the website to your right if reading from your desktop or scroll down if you’re on a mobile device!

Meal Prep plays an important part of the tradition of the Neshoba County Fair