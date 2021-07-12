B-MO in the MO’rning – He’s Back! What’s going on today!

B-MO in the MO’rning – I’m back and ready to roll this morning! Big shout out to Dr. Samuel and the good folks at Premiere Medical Group in Kosciusko for their quick response and much needed sense of humor! After a couple of shots, some prescriptions and some bed rest the severe bronchus isn’t as bad!

Coming up this MO’rning – Central Mississippi Headline News with Chris Davis

Open Arms in Philadelphia / Carthage Farmers Market return tomorrow

Text & Tones Topic Question of the Day – What is an insider secret about your job?

Carnival mishap in Michigan – A malfunctioning carnival ride in Traverse City, Michigan could have been a disaster for riders if it wasn’t for the quick thinking bystanders who jumped to the rescue.

Can a cup of coffee cut your risk of Covid 19?

And she’s safe? – The father of veteran pitcher Joe Ross performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways.

All Star Cleaning Lady Makes the Right Call – Police feared a “Las Vegas-style shooting” during the All-Star Game in Denver after receiving a tip from a housekeeper working at a hotel not far from Coors Field.