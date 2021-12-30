B-MO in the MO’rning – Memorable Moments of 2021 – Bridging the Gap! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – As we have all week on the show, I turn my attention to recapping some of the “Memorable Moments” of 2021 and for residents of Leake County one of most memorable came with the addition of Dakota Killingsworth as the Director of the Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

Taking a position like she has with no experience might seem like a challenge to most, but as a former RN, she understood what it meant to have patience, a since of caring, organization and the ability the react quickly to “cure” or solve whatever is placed before her.

What impresses me most about the former “rodeo rebel” is her to desire to bridge gaps not only in age groups, but between Carthage and Walnut Grove. Creating an atmosphere within the business community that invites residents to spend local instead of driving out of town. So often, many residents either aren’t aware of businesses in their own back yard that have exactly what they’re looking for and aren’t aware of local tax dollars stay in the community, which allows for more things to do for the residents.

You don’t have to look any further than her love and commitment to family to understand what drives her and her family doesn’t simply include her husband and children, her “family” can be found in the people who live in the cities she serves.

Dakota may be the Main Street Chamber’s fresh face, but her old school southern roots run deep. You combine her drive and love for the area with great local leadership, a strong support team and community support, it all adds up to a lot of memorable moments for the people of Leake County!

Dakota discusses bridging the gap between communities in Leake

Economic Developer Mayla Webber discusses the “breath of fresh air” that Dakota has brought to her position