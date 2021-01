BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 2006, with the song, “She Let Herself Go,” George Strait scored his 40th #1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, all of them solo. It tied him with a 20-year-old record for most #1’s on the country chart, held by Conway Twitty (35 solo, five duet with Loretta Lynn). #GeorgeStrait #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks96