One of the greatest songwriters of all time is coming to Meridian.

The legendary Bob Dylan will perform at The MSU Riley Center Friday, April 8.

“With a career that has lasted the better part of fifty years now, Dylan has never gotten by on sentimentality or nostalgia,” reads a press release from Ardenland. “He has always pushed his work ahead. Don’t miss the chance to see him perform live in the MSU Riley Center’s intimate historic theater.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.