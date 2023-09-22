Carthage students receives FFA Future Leaders Scholarship

Tractor Supply Company has announced the 146 recipients of its inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, including Maritza Vasquez-Berduo from Carthage.

In partnership with the National FFA Organization, Tractor Supply Company Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.

The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests.

Maritza was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and will be attending Holmes Community College to study medicine.

FFA Future Leaders Scholarships are facilitated by customer donations made at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The fundraiser for the next class of FFA Future Leaders will run from November 1-12, 2023.

Applications for the 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply will open on November 1, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.

The full list of scholarship recipients is available here.