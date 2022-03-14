Cattle and Commotion for Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies

1:36 a.m. – Nesboba County Deputies were called to Hwy. 21 S near County Road 105 for the report of almost a dozen black cows wandering on the highway.

10:05 a.m. – Multiple Neshoba County Deputies responded to County Road 832 for a disturbance with a possible weapon.

1:03 p.m. – The report of an irate customer sent Neshoba County Deputies toward the Dollar General on Hwy. 19 N.

2:17 p.m. – EMS and Neshoba County Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 149 for a disturbance that became a medical issue.

6:12 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on County Road 234.

6:27 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident with reported injuries on County Road 145 was responded to by Neshoba County Deputies but found that there were no injuries when they arrived.

7:40 p.m. – Multiple Neshoba County Deputies were sent to a disturbance at County Road 737.