Choctaw County High School’s Lady Chargers Are Made of Steele (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – It’s been a long week for Lady Chargers Softball Coach Brooke Steele and its only Monday. Between checking stats, working up line ups, checking on injured players, signing school papers for children, visiting with nieces and nephews and getting a few minutes to talk to her better half, she finally allows a brief smile as she reflects on another victory tonight. The Lady Chargers defeated Philadelphia High School 17-3 in the first of a 4-game week.

Her credentials are impressive, a Hall of Famer at West Lauderdale High School, all district from 8th grade through her senior year in high school! Steele won multiple State Championships under Coach Sanders, was a stand out at East Mississippi and at Millsaps College and a former District winner at Newton Academy, where in 4 years, 7 of her players took their game to the next level. “It’s why I do this, softball saved my life”, Steele will tell you if asked. Still with all of her credentials, she’d trade them all to see her Lady Chargers Softball team win the first district and state titles in the school’s history, and the best part is she won’t have to with the team she has!

The Lady Chargers are currently 8-1, have outscored their opponents 117 to 18 and are if you ask the players “Made of Steele”! Last night Choctaw County defeated Philadelphia High School 17-3 in 5 innings. They did it behind Maddie Sanders, who was perfect behind the plate as she tripled in the 2nd inning, singled in the 3rd and 4th, and doubled in the 5th. Lexi Patterson was also perfect behind the plate going 3 for 3 and took her batting average to a career high .720 on the season and had 3 stolen bases. The Lady Chargers exploded for 7 runs in the 3rd inning with big hits from Patterson, Sanders, Molly Thomas, Abby Newlin and Atleigh Hollingsworth. who all had RBI’s in the inning.

Mary Claire Salley chalked up another win, battling her way through an “off night” for “The Bulldog” who struck out 10, while giving up 3 hits and 3 runs over 5 innings. We had the chance to speak to Coach Steele after the game about players, the season so far and what lies ahead as the Lady Chargers take on Newton City tonight, Philadelphia again on Thursday before wrapping the week up against Leake Central on Friday!

Coach Steele on her happiness on the teams performance in Philadelphia

Does the play of shortstop Lexi Patterson, who has a .720 batting average, had 3 stolen bases and went 4 for 4 from behind the plate ever surprise her

The development and improvement of first baseman Molly Thomas

What does she credit the ability the team has to outscore their opponents the way they do to?

What makes this Lady Charger team so special