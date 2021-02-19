Winter Storm Closings For 2/19

Winter Storm Closings and Delays – 2/19
Carthage Christian Academy- Closed until Monday.
Leake County School District – Virtual Learning 2/18, 2/19 (no penalty for lack of internet access per LCSD)
Leake Academy – Closed 2/19
Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/19
Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/19
Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/19
Scott County Schools – Closed 2/19
ECCC – Campus Closed Thursday and Friday. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/22
Leake County Offices- Closed 2/19 (Will Reopen Monday)
Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/19 (Will reopen Monday)
Carthage City Court – Closed 2/19
Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/19
Neshoba County Courthouse – Closed 2/19
Neshoba County Justice Court Cases – (Court Cases Scheduled for Monday 2/22 Postponed and must be rescheduled.)
Neshoba General Health Clinic and Out patient Services. – Open limited hours and Saturday
Choctaw Health Center Clinics – Closed 2/18
Choctaw Tribal Govt. – Closed 2/19
Leake County Garbage – Resumes Monday 2/22
Waste Management- Suspended until Monday, 2/22 (extra garbage will be picked up if in garbage bags per Mayor)
Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed until 2/22
Walnut Grove Library – Closed until 2/22
Leake County Farm Bureau – Closed 2/18
The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia- Closed 2/17