Winter Storm Closings For 2/19

Winter Storm Closings and Delays – 2/19

Carthage Christian Academy- Closed until Monday.

Leake County School District – Virtual Learning 2/18, 2/19 (no penalty for lack of internet access per LCSD)

Leake Academy – Closed 2/19

Choctaw Tribal Schools – Distance Learning Continues 2/19

Neshoba County School District – Closed 2/19

Philadelphia Public Schools – Closed 2/19

Scott County Schools – Closed 2/19

ECCC – Campus Closed Thursday and Friday. Virtual learning continues. Employees should work from home. Normal operations schedule to reopen 2/22

Leake County Offices- Closed 2/19 (Will Reopen Monday)

Carthage Municipal Offices- Closed 2/19 (Will reopen Monday)

Carthage City Court – Closed 2/19

Carthage First Baptist Day Care – Closed 2/19

Neshoba County Courthouse – Closed 2/19

Neshoba County Justice Court Cases – (Court Cases Scheduled for Monday 2/22 Postponed and must be rescheduled.)

Neshoba General Health Clinic and Out patient Services. – Open limited hours and Saturday

Choctaw Health Center Clinics – Closed 2/18

Choctaw Tribal Govt. – Closed 2/19

Leake County Garbage – Resumes Monday 2/22

Waste Management- Suspended until Monday, 2/22 (extra garbage will be picked up if in garbage bags per Mayor)

Carthage – Leake Public Library – Closed until 2/22

Walnut Grove Library – Closed until 2/22

Leake County Farm Bureau – Closed 2/18

The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia- Closed 2/17