Coach Jason Broom Joins BMO This Morning!

Neshoba Central Lady Rockets Coach Jason Broom will join BMO this morning, as his Lady Rockets set their sights on Laurel tonight at the Big House tonight in the Semi Finals of MHSAA 5A State Tournament action.

The Rockets are led Junior Hand are coming a gutsy well fought battle last Friday night against Cleveland Central 52-48. They’ll square off against Laurel this afternoon Hama’yah Fielder n. We wish Coach Broom and his Lady Rockets the very best of luck tonight and look forward to having him on again.

Coach Jason Broom was spotlighted and featured on the Central Mississippi News and & Weather this morning with Chris Davis. To hear that segment, press that play button below.

