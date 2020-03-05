Coroner: Woman killed in forklift accident at lumber mill

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (AP) —Heavy rains may have contributed to the death of a woman in Mississippi who was hit by a forklift at a lumber mill.

The Noxubee County Coroner told news outlets that 45-year-old Toya Smith died Wednesday morning at Shuqualak Lumber Company.

The coroner says the driver of the forklift didn’t see Smith because of heavy rains.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state crime lab is expected to perform an autopsy.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.