Diamond Dreams to kickoff season Tuesday night

A very special league for very special athletes, Diamond Dreams fall Baseball/Softball League for special needs children is gearing up for another season.

The first game of the season is scheduled for tonight (Oct. 19) at Northside Park.

Diamond Dreams gives special needs kids the opportunity to experience a part of life that other kids do every day: being part of a sports team.

The league was started by Michelle Maxey in 2011, that’s when a number of parents approached her saying they were interested in getting a team started.

Since then, the league has grown every year.

According to Maxey, the program’s main focus is to expose children and their families to the sporting atmosphere.

For more information, visit Diamond Dreams on Facebook.