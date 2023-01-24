HomeUncategorizedDisabled Vehicles, Medical Assistance, and a Threat in Leake

Disabled Vehicles, Medical Assistance, and a Threat in Leake

by

Monday 1/23/23

 

2:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a resident on Williams Street that had fallen

8:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Levy Road for an abandoned vehicle blocking the road.

8:54 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a disabled eighteen-wheeler at the intersection of Hwy. Sixteen and Hwy. Thirty-five that was blocking traffic.

9:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a motorist with a shattered passenger window on Hwy. 25.

1:32 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Wal-Mart on Hwy. Sixteen for the report of a threat to return with a weapon by an alleged shoplifter.

5:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Kea Drive for a domestic disturbance.

10:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Bufkins Road.

 

