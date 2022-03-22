Domestic Disturbances and the Bovine of the Day in Neshoba County

12:39 a.m. – Neshoba County deputies responded to the report of a prowler at the Pendleton Square Apartments.

8:12 a.m. – Sebastapol Police requested Neshoba County law enforcement help with a pursuit on Hwy. 21 S, northbound toward Neshoba.

10:53 a.m. – Neshoba County deputies were sent to County Road 610 for a report of a white bull in the road.

12:05 p.m. – Choctaw Police reported a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 16 at Willis Road. No injuries were reported.

2:22 p.m. – Neshoba County deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on County Road 339.

4:57 p.m. – Neshoba County deputies checked a residential panic alarm on County Road 563.

8:18 p.m. – Neshoba County deputies were asked to check out a suspicious vehicle parked on Hwy. 19 S.

10:04 p.m. – Neshoba County deputies responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on County Road 628.