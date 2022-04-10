EC Lady Warriors Split doubleheader with NE Lady Tigers

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played doubleheader softball today hosting the Northeast Community College Lady Tigers at the Softball Complex in Decatur. The Lady Warriors won the first game 6 to 5 in the bottom of the 7th inning when freshman Emmi Harkins connected for a solo homerun to secure the win for the Lady Warriors. Game two was another very close contest between the two teams which was determined in the bottom of the 7th inning once again but this time the Lady Tigers came away with a 1 run win, 4-3 over the Lady Warriors. After today’s games the Lady Warriors are 21-15 overall and 10-7 in conference play.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College sports on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday afternoon beginning at 3:00pm when the EC Warriors baseball team will host a doubleheader with Co-Lin Community College at the Clark/ Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur.