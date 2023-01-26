EMS Assistance, Disturbances and Loud Music in Leake

Wednesday 1/26/23
3:57 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Cook Street.
5:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Adams Road.
6:07 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Fire Department were called about a tree down blocking the road on Dr. Brantley Road near Madden.
6:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Crain Road.
7:34 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to an apartment on Old Canton Road for a fight.
7:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Adams Road for a car accident with a deer.
8:35 a.m. – Leake deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Wilders Lane.
10:18 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on Williams Street.
4:33 p.m. – Carthage Police Leake Deputies received a call about a tree overhanging the road on Hwy 43 south of Thomastown.
8:24 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a loud music complaint on Pine Street.