EMS Assistance, Disturbances and Loud Music in Leake

Wednesday 1/26/23

3:57 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Cook Street.

5:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Adams Road.

6:07 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Fire Department were called about a tree down blocking the road on Dr. Brantley Road near Madden.

6:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Crain Road.

7:34 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to an apartment on Old Canton Road for a fight.

7:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Adams Road for a car accident with a deer.

8:35 a.m. – Leake deputies were asked to assist EMS with a call on Wilders Lane.

10:18 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on Williams Street.

4:33 p.m. – Carthage Police Leake Deputies received a call about a tree overhanging the road on Hwy 43 south of Thomastown.

8:24 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a loud music complaint on Pine Street.