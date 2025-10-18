Big Deals!
Felony Child Abuse, Assault, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

Felony Child Abuse, Assault, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

CHRISTIAN BARFOOT, 24, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

JONATHAN E BURKES, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

STEPHEN DICKERSON, 50, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $0.

AJ GILES, 65, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 31, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

JERRICA L JOHNSON, 33, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

DEANDRA M LEFLORE, 24, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $248, $438, N/A.

QURAN J MATTISON, 28, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

CHARLES J SESSUMS, 35, of Lena, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

KALLISHA TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Felonious Child Abuse, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $10,000 $0.

CURTIS T WILLIAMSON, 42, of Conehatta, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, N/A.

