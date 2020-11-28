Felony DUIs and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

JESSE BATTLE, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES BEN, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Failure to Pay, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $0.

ANTHONY JAMES BROADWAY, 26, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

KAEINE C CHICKAWAY, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

DAVID KEITH CLAY, 65, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Seat Belt Violation, Careless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $200, $400, $400, $600, $600.

ERICA LYNN FRAZIER, 42, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, False ID Information, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $800.

ROBERT GERMANY, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

VERNON JAMALL HARRIS, 37, of Starkville, Failure to Appear, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $800.

MICHEAL ANTHONY JIM, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

PURVIS LANE LEWIS, 29, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

COLIN D MARTIN, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ANDREW C NASH, 32, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $800.

DANIEL NEESE, 26, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

PAMELA ESTELL PILGRIM, 42, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

MARTEL SANDERS, 23, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Contempt of Court, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

NATASHA SANDERS, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

TERRENCE LEE THOMAS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Child Endangerment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

JEFFERY DEWAYNE WADDELL, 52, of Union, Careless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $400, $600, $800, $600, $600.

SANDIE WILLIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.