Felony DUIs and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

JESSE BATTLE, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES BEN, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Failure to Pay, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $0.

 

ANTHONY JAMES BROADWAY, 26, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

KAEINE C CHICKAWAY, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

 

DAVID KEITH CLAY, 65, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Seat Belt Violation, Careless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $200, $400, $400, $600, $600.

 

ERICA LYNN FRAZIER, 42, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, False ID Information, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $800.

 

ROBERT GERMANY, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

VERNON JAMALL HARRIS, 37, of Starkville, Failure to Appear, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,500, $800.

 

MICHEAL ANTHONY JIM, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

PURVIS LANE LEWIS, 29, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

COLIN D MARTIN, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANDREW C NASH, 32, of Louisville, DUI – 1st Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $800.

 

DANIEL NEESE, 26, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PAMELA ESTELL PILGRIM, 42, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

MARTEL SANDERS, 23, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Contempt of Court, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

NATASHA SANDERS, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

TERRENCE LEE THOMAS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

 

JEFFERY DEWAYNE WADDELL, 52, of Union, Careless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $400, $600, $800, $600, $600.

 

SANDIE WILLIS, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

