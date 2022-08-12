Fender Benders and Fights

On Thursday at 3:43pm, officers responded to a wreck with injuries on Hwy 35 at the Fortune Mart. Two were transported to Baptist-Leake.

At 4:17pm, officers were directed to the Dollar General parking lot for a fender bender where the participants “were getting angry about it.”

At 4:36pm, officers were called to Crane Road for a fight in progress. The caller reported a woman attacking her mother.

At 6:43pm, a male subject was detained after a foot chase by deputies in the vicinity of Red Water Road when he fled from questioning about a domestic dispute.

At 7:21pm, CPD was requested at Wendy’s for a report of an adult customer coming into the store and threatening a minor employee.