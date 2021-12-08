Foothill’s Chef Kenny Medina Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

This Saturday from 11am to 4pm, residents of Forrest will hear the laughter of children and smell the aroma of the holidays as B-MO in the MO’rning and Kicks 96 head to the Foothills for a LIVE remote! It’s to support Foothills huge “Cookies with Santa & The Grinch” event as Chef Kenny Medina and his staff roll out the red carpet for visitors from all over Central Mississippi!

Chef Kenny joined B-MO this morning to discuss a few of the dishes that Chef Kenny put together not only for the event, but their lunch and dinner menus as well. The restaurant is located 1039 Highway 35 South and not only features their incredible blue plate specials but includes a gift shop that’s as welcoming to the eye as their food is.

The event this Saturday will feature cookies of course, but delicious pizza as well, a new addition to the menu that features everything from a regular cheese pizza to their cheeseburger pizza which includes everything you’d fine on a burger! The extra attention that goes in to every dish prepared by Chef Kenny and his staff is included from their fresh hand made dough to their ingredients. The event will feature photo opportunities with Santa & Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and so much more. For more information on the event, menu’s, direction and more, visit Foothills on Facebook here.

B-MO and Chef Kenny talk about the restaurant, the atmosphere and the gift shop and live entertainment!

B-MO and Chef Kenny talk about the event, the menu items and where to go if you need more information!