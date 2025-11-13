Former Leake County Sheriff Joe Mack Thaggard Dies

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Former Leake County Sheriff Joe Mack Thaggard has died, said current Sheriff Randy Atkinson, Thursday.

Thaggard was sheriff from 1972 to 1985.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Atkinson commended Thaggard’s professionalism, saying he built trust between the sheriff’s department and the community during his years of service.

“Sheriff Thaggard was more than a public servant; he was a good man,” said Atkinson. “His contributions to our county will never be forgotten.”