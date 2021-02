Born on this day in 1908 was Roba Stanley, country music singer who has been said to be the first woman to record country music, (others have pointed out that Samantha Bumgarner and Eva Davis recorded a session three months before Roba). She died on June 8, 1986.#HappyBirthdayRobaStanley #RobaStanley #bmointhemorning #Kicks967