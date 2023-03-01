Immigration Escapees Caught in Newton

HomeLocalImmigration Escapees Caught in Newton

Three men who escaped from immigration officers near the Scott-Newton county line Tuesday weren’t on the loose for long.  They got away during a fuel stop in Lake and wound up in Newton, about ten miles away.  Police Chief Randy Patrick says his dispatchers received calls Wednesday morning about a man who fit the description of one of the escapees.  An officer was able to track him down at a gas station and the man helped police locate his two companions.   The three were taken into custody without incident.   The chief speculates that the men may have avoided capture earlier by staying off I-20 and following a railroad track into Newton.

