LA Rebels Fall to Heritage Patriots 35-6

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home in Madden celebrating homecoming tonight and as it happened they were playing the number 2 team in 5A the Patriots of Heritage Academy from Meridian. The game remained within reach throughout the first half with the Patriots scoring one touchdown in each quarter of the half but the third quarter of the game was a run-a-way for the Patriots as they scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 35-0 lead going into the final quarter. The Rebels lone touchdown came with 9:20 remaining in the game when Whitt Welch scored a touchdown and prevented a shutout by the Patriots. Whitt Welch and Camden Marble were named tonight’s InSports players of the game. Next week the Rebels play the final regular season game at home hosting the Raiders of Lamar Academy in district 2 play. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com.