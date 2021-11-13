LA Rebels Season Ends in 5A Semi Final

The Leake Academy Rebels were back on Thaggard Field in Madden tonight playing the Colonels from Copiah Academy in the MAIS Semi Final 5A state playoffs. The Rebels season ended as the Colonels won the contest by the final score of 33-21. The Rebels were down 7-3 after the opening quarter and down by 5 points at halftime, 20-15. The Colonels added another 13 points in the third quarter while keeping the Rebels off the scoreboard. The Rebels added another touchdown in the fourth quarter but would fall short to the Colonels by the final score of 33-21. Aiden Watkins and Riley Myers were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the Leake Academy players and coaching staff on another awesome football season.