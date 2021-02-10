Leake Academy Advances in Playoff Action

Both the Leake Academy Rebels boys and girls basketball teams won their games Tuesday night and will advance to the next stage of the playoffs.

The boys beat the Pillow Academy Mustangs 69-43 and are scheduled to play again Friday evening at 5PM. Clay Kemp was named their In Sports Player of the Game.

The girls defeated the Washington Generals with a score of 65-16. They are next scheduled to play Friday at 3PM. Morgan Freeny was named their In Sports Player of the Game.

