Leake Academy Basketball Teams Sweep East Rankin Academy in Madden

The Leake Academy basketball teams were in action tonight in Madden hosting East Rankin Academy from Pelahatchie. Both teams came away with decisive victories. The Lady Rebels improved their season record to 17-1 winning their contest playing the East Rankin Lady Patriots by 19 points, 51-32. The Lady Rebels are ranked number 1 in Mississippi 5A.

The Rebels also won their game against the Patriots tonight- winning the game by 32 points, 67-35. The Rebels improve to 6-8 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday January 3rd beginning at 6:00pm when Leake Academy will host the Winston Academy Patriots from Louisville.