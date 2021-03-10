Leake Academy Girls Win State Championship!

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels won the MAIS basketball championship Tuesday evening when they defeated the Hartsfield Academy Hawks with a final score of 39-36.

This makes the sixth championship in the history of the Lady Rebels and the first since 2009.

We’d also like to wish a special thanks to Melvin Wooten for his years of service being the Voice of the Rebels so many have come to love. It is a fitting tribute that his teams won the trophy in both football and ladies’ basketball in his farewell season.