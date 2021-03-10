Home » Leake » Leake Academy Girls Win State Championship!

Leake Academy Girls Win State Championship!

Posted on

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels won the MAIS basketball championship Tuesday evening when they defeated the Hartsfield Academy Hawks with a final score of 39-36.

This makes the sixth championship in the history of the Lady Rebels and the first since 2009.

We’d also like to wish a special thanks to Melvin Wooten for his years of service being the Voice of the Rebels so many have come to love.  It is a fitting tribute that his teams won the trophy in both football and ladies’ basketball in his farewell season.

 

 

Submit a Comment