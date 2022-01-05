Leake Academy Sweep Doubleheader Basketball at Winston Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Winston Academy in Louisville tonight to play the Patriots. The Lady Rebels had no trouble adding another win to their season record winning the game by the final score of 69-29. The Lady Rebels were up by 32 points at halftime. The second half of the game was played with a running clock and Lady Rebel reserve players. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels improve to 21-2 overall and 4-0 in district play.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels and Patriots had a very close contest throughout the game. The Rebels were up by 5 points at halftime, 20-15, the Patriots were up by 1 point at the end of the third quarter, 30-29 and it was a nail biter in the final quarter but when the horn sounded to end the contest the Rebels came away with a 5 point victory with the final score, 46-41. With tonight’s win, the Rebels improve their season record to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in the district.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday night as the Rebels host the Cougars of Simpson Academy beginning at 6:00pm.